|
06.12.2022 20:50:28
Why Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs Plunged Today
Shares of leading U.S. multistate cannabis operators Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) all plunged on Tuesday, trading down by about 13%, 11.4%, and 12%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. ET.Those across-the-board declines eliminated most of the significant short-term gains those stocks made in recent days on the back of commentary out of Washington suggesting that the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act could be passed during the lame-duck Congressional session. However, on Tuesday, those hopes were dashed.In recent weeks, there was a lot of optimism that the SAFE Banking Act's provisions -- which would indemnify national banks from liability in working with cannabis companies in states that have legalized the drug -- might pass Congress during its December session. Recently, it appeared as though there was momentum behind efforts to attach those provisions to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that Congress is working on now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Green Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Green Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cresco Co. Ltd.
|1 747,00
|-0,06%
|Cresco Labs Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting
|3,53
|0,00%
|Curaleaf
|6,47
|-14,53%
|Green Thumb Industries Inc Registered Shs
|13,05
|-11,91%