31.10.2022 20:29:30
Why Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Cresco Labs Were Soaring Today
Shares of U.S. multi-state cannabis companies Green Thumb Industries, (OTC: GTBIF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) were soaring today, up 8.7%, 4.6%, and 10.1%, respectively, as of 2:02 p.m. ET.The rise in U.S. cannabis stocks likely had to do with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer making positive comments about the possibilities of passing the SAFE banking reforms in the lame duck session of Congress, along with expungements for some marijuana-related criminal convictions.On Sunday during the New York Senate candidate debate, Schumer said senators were "getting very close" to passing the SAFE Banking legislation that had been passed by the House of Representatives earlier this summer. Continue reading
