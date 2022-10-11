|
11.10.2022 23:29:00
Why Green Thumb Industries' Shares Were Down 16.8% on Tuesday
Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) saw its shares plummet 16.8% on Tuesday. The cannabis company's stock closed on Monday at $12.20. On Tuesday, it opened at $12.05 before falling to a low of $9.88, though it rose to $10.15 at the close on Tuesday. Green Thumb is down more than 54% so far this year, with a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $28.56.The Illinois-based company is in the midst of some upheaval. The company's general counsel and corporate secretary, Beth Burk, resigned on Oct. 4 along with three of the company's four independent directors. All three directors were part of the company's audit committee. The company, in a release on Oct. 6, said the resignations were not related to the company's financial performance, statements, or financial controls, but were over a disagreement over the company's polices and practices on personal misconduct. It's unclear whether that's the case as the board members who resigned submitted a terse letter that attributed the resignations simply to "material differences with Company management." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!