Why Green Thumb Industries Was Soaring Today

Shares of U.S. cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) were soaring on Wednesday, up 9.7% as of noon ET, even as the broader indices posted declines.Today's outperformance can likely be attributed to two things. Yesterday, Senator Cory Booker reiterated prior optimism that some form of cannabis legislation -- though not full legalization -- would get passed in the lame duck Congress following the midterm elections.More specifically to Green Thumb, it announced an exciting new partnership with Circle K (part of Alimentation Couche-Tard) convenience stores and gas stations across Florida today. Given the ubiquity of Circle K in Florida, it's no wonder the stock is soaring on the new partnership -- especially if this medical-only state eventually becomes adult use.Continue reading