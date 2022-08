Why GreenLight Biosciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) is absolutely crushing it today, with the stock skyrocketing 42% as of 11:37 a.m. ET on Thursday. The company didn't announce any new developments. Instead, today's huge gain reflects continued strong momentum from a big announcement earlier this week.On Aug. 1, GreenLight announced that it and Samsung Biologics had successfully completed the first commercial-scale engineering run for their messenger RNA (mRNA) partnership. This run paves the way for the two companies to crank up their production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. GreenLight's recent surge was badly needed. But it doesn't erase the previous steep decline for the biotech stock. Even after this week's huge jump, GreenLight's shares remain down more than 50% year to date.