Why Grindr Stock Popped Today

Shares of Grindr (NYSE: GRND) were moving higher today after the online dating company focusing on the LGBTQ community posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report.As of 11:17 a.m. ET, the stock was up 13.9%.Grindr reported 32% growth in revenue to $61.5 million, topping the company's own guidance. Monthly average users (MAUs) rose 8% to 13.1 million, and it now has 929,000 paying users, representing 7.1% of its user base.