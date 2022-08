Why Grindrod Shipping Stock Blasted 17% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Freight moving company Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN) had quite a memorable Monday on the stock exchange. The Singapore-based logistics specialist saw its shares rise by nearly 17% on the day, thanks to an impending buyout.Grindrod divulged in a pair of regulatory filings that Taylor Maritime Investments had submitted a non-binding, indicative offer to acquire the company. It is offering $26 per share for its target; in reaction, investors bid Grindrod 's U.S.-listed shares up to nearly $24. Grindrod said that the offer was formally presented last Thursday, Aug. 25.The two companies have agreed to grant Taylor Maritime a period of exclusivity to negotiate the deal. Grindrod did not specify how long this period would be.Continue reading