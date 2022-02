Why Growth Stocks Like Datadog, Trade Desk, and Monolithic Power Crashed Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many high-flying growth stocks took a beating in January 2022. For example, shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 18% last month while Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) took an 18.3% haircut, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) fell even further, posting a 24.1% price drop.None of these companies earned their discounts from bad news or disappointing results. All three are set to report quarterly results over the next two weeks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading