Why GSK May Have Bet Too Big on a Pandemic Pipeline

Early COVID-19 therapies were a tremendous boon for public health, and the companies that quickly brought them to market generated blockbuster profits. Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) missed out on this early action and now looks to launch several pandemic products this year. Now GSK must find its niche in an increasingly crowded market -- an approach that could prove harder than it seems. Image source: Getty Images.GSK has three separate COVID vaccines in late-stage development, in various partnerships with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), South Korean pharmaceutical SK bioscience, and Canadian biopharmaceutical Medicago. Each vaccine combines the partnering company's proprietary protein platform with GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology, which lets smaller doses deliver bigger boosts to patients' immune systems. GSK's Phase 3 clinical trials are wrapping up, and GSK expects regulatory decisions in the US and EU starting later this year. Continue reading