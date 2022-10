Why Guardant Health Stock Fell 5.5% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's big news for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shareholders today -- but disappointing news also. This morning, analysts at investment bank Craig-Hallum announced a switch in their bets on cancer-screening biopsy companies, downgrading shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) from buy to hold -- and replacing them with a bet on Guardant Health -- initiated at buy.Responding to the news, investors are selling off Exact Sciences stock by 6.5% today, as of 10:45 a.m. But here's the bad news: they're selling Guardant Health too -- it's down 5.5%.So what's up with that?