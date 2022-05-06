|
06.05.2022 17:56:33
Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. The medical testing specialist reported Q1 revenue of $96.1 million, up 22% year over year. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates. It posted a Q1 net loss of $123.2 million, or $1.21 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This result was worse than its GAAP net loss of $1.09 per share in the prior-year period. However, it too was in line with analysts' consensus estimate.Guardant Health also reaffirmed its guidance for 2022. The company still expects revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million. At the midpoint, that would amount to an increase of 24.5% from 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!