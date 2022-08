Why Guardant Health Stock Was So Healthy Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Friday was a good day to be a Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shareholder. Thanks to an encouraging second-quarter report after market close on Thursday, investors embraced the oncology diagnostics specialist, buying into it enough to send the share price to a gain of almost 4%, in contrast to the slump of the S&P 500 index. That quarter saw Guardant Health earn slightly more than $109 million in revenue, a meaty 19% improvement over the same period of 2021. This was on the back of a 40% increase in tests to clinical consumers, and 65% growth in the number of tests to biopharmaceutical clients.Going in the opposite direction was Guardant Health's bottom line. On an adjusted basis, the company's net loss for the quarter was nearly $102 million ($1 per share) against the $61 million shortfall of last year's second quarter.Continue reading