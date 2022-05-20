|
20.05.2022 16:14:50
Why Hanesbrands Stock Was Falling This Week
Week to date, shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) were down 10.5% through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move wasn't based on any company-specific news. However, fears escalated across the retail sector this week after Walmart and Target reported disappointing earnings results.Since announcing its new Full Potential Strategy a year ago, Hanesbrands has underperformed the broader market. The stock is currently down 39.7% over the last year, compared to a decline of 5.2% for the S&P 500 through Thursday's close.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
