Why Hanesbrands Stock Was Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) were down 10.5% through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move wasn't based on any company-specific news. However, fears escalated across the retail sector this week after Walmart and Target reported disappointing earnings results.Since announcing its new Full Potential Strategy a year ago, Hanesbrands has underperformed the broader market. The stock is currently down 39.7% over the last year, compared to a decline of 5.2% for the S&P 500 through Thursday's close.Continue reading