Why Harley-Davidson Shares Were Revved Up This Week

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) roared to life this week after the motorcycle maker reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit that saw motorcycle revenue surge 54% as U.S. demand for big bikes returned.Harley's stock jumped 16.7% on the results, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence, accelerating a turnaround for the shares that began last month.Image source: Harley-Davidson.Continue reading