Why Harley-Davidson Slid 14% This Week

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) were hammered 13.7% from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the motorcycle giant announced it was suspending all assembly and shipments for a two-week period.A third-party supplier notified Harley on Tuesday that it was facing a regulatory compliance issue relating to the component part it made for Harley. The motorcycle maker said it was shutting down production "out of an abundance of caution."Image source: Harley-Davidson.Continue reading