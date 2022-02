Why Harley-Davidson Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) jumped 15.5% on Tuesday after the motorcycle maker delivered a surprisingly strong fourth-quarter earnings report. Harley-Davidson's revenue surged 40% year over year to $1 billion, driven by a 39% rise in motorcycle shipments. The company also enjoyed solid growth in its general merchandise and parts & accessories divisions, which saw revenue increase 46% and 13%, respectively.Image source: Harley-Davidson .Continue reading