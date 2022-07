Why Harley-Davidson Stock Was Roaring Ahead Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's nothing like an earnings beat to put some real horsepower into your stock. This was the case with motorcycle king Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) on Thursday; the company's very convincing top- and bottom-line beats pushed its share price up by nearly 8% in late afternoon trading. On Thursday morning, Harley-Davidson unveiled its second-quarter figures, and investors were impressed with the numbers despite the fact that revenue actually dropped by 4% on a year-over-year basis, to land just under $1.47 billion.The bottom line was a different story. In contrast to revenue, it increased across that one-year span, improving at an almost 5% clip to nearly $216 million, or $1.46 per share.