Why Harmonic Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of video-streaming technology company Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) skyrocketed today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.Revenue and earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations, leading to investors rushing in to buy the stock. Harmonic 's shares were up by 20.1% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.Harmonic generated revenue of $138.7 million, which was down from $156 million in the year-ago quarter, but second-quarter sales were slightly better than Wall Street estimates and were at the high end of Harmonic management's projected range of between $125 million and $140 million.