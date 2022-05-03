|
03.05.2022 21:11:55
Why Harmonic Stock Is Up Today
Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), a virtualized cable access and video delivery company, were rising Tuesday after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on both the top and bottom lines. The tech stock was up an impressive 15% as of 2:11 p.m. ET. The company reported first-quarter sales of $147.4 million -- up 32% year-over-year -- which beat analysts' consensus estimate of $136.4 million. Harmonic's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 -- up from $0.04 in the year-ago quarter -- also surpassed Wall Street's expectation of $0.04 per share. Continue reading
