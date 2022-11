Why Harmonic Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) are falling today, down 9.5% as of 1:57 p.m. ET.Late Monday, the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter, but the stock still slumped on lower revenue guidance for Q4. The shares have significantly outperformed the broader market this year, up 19% year to date. Harmonic delivered revenue of $155.7 million, exceeding analysts' estimates for $152 million. The company also beat estimates on the bottom line, with earnings per share of $0.13 coming in ahead of the $0.10 consensus estimate.