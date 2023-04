Why Harvard Bioscience Stock Rose This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO), a medical equipment and technology manufacturer and retailer, were up by 16.4% for the week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed at $4.89 last Friday, then hit a 52-week high of $5.80 on Wednesday after the company released its first-quarter earnings report.Harvard Bioscience sells laboratory equipment to clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic labs -- everything from amino acid analyzers to programmable syringe pumps. The stock is up by more than 105% so far this year.The healthcare equipment company's revenue rose by 4% year over year to $30 million, and it delivered earnings of $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $0.17 per share in the prior-year period. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 16%, compared to 9% in the first quarter of 2022.