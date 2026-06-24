Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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24.06.2026 12:31:00

Why Has Caterpillar Stock Soared 184% in the Last 12 Months?

It's always surprising when a long-standing stock in a traditional industry soars in price. Several years ago, few investors or analysts would have expected that heavy machinery and vehicle specialist Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) would be such a title. Yet over the past year, the company's shares have nearly tripled in price, rising far more steeply than the S&P 500 index's 25%. Talk about a sleeper stock! Let's spend a few moments discussing what's made "the Cat" so popular with the market.The main secret to Caterpillar's recent success can be summarized in two words: artificial intelligence (AI). Despite its rather dowdy public reputation (among those who know the company at all), Caterpillar is at the forefront of the revolution, bringing today's heavily in-demand technology to our computer screens and mobile devices. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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