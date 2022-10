Why Hasbro Stock Popped -- Then Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of games giant Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) soared more than 5% in early trading Tuesday as the company's streamed Investor Day got underway. Then it gave back all those gains.As of 1:25 p.m. ET, Hasbro stock is back in the red -- down 0.7%.Much of the presentation was intentionally blacked out for online viewers -- visible only to in-person attendees. Still, what was shown was impressive. Fantasy gaming remains a major focus for Hasbro. Continue reading