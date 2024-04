Why Hasbro Stock Popped Today

Shares of toy and game company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) popped on Wednesday after it reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. As of 1 p.m. ET today, Hasbro stock was up almost 11%.In December, Hasbro sold much of its film and TV properties to Lions Gate for $375 million, which was used to pay down debt. This divestiture is a big reason that the company's revenue was down 24% year over year to $757 million.However, even without selling this part of the business, financial results were slow. The company's key consumer products segment had a 21% drop in revenue mostly related to lower sales volume.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel