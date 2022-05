Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. After crashing 20.7% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the electric vehicle (EV) stock is sinking even lower and is already down about 18.3% this month, as of this writing.The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March. Nio, in fact, delivered a record number of vehicles totaling 25,768 units in the first quarter.As the month progressed, though, multiple challenges started to crop up. For starters, Nio suspended production after several of its suppliers had to shut down operations as China imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Nio also hinted at plans to increase prices of its vehicles and its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program from May 10, as reported by China-based new energy vehicle-focused website, CnEVPost. Barely days ago, however, Nio's CEO William Li ruled out any plans to increase prices.Continue reading