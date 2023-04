Why Having All Your Retirement Savings in a Roth IRA Might Not Be Smart

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A Roth IRA can provide a lot of advantages in retirement, but if you're not spreading your savings around to other accounts, you're probably missing out.Many savers prefer Roth accounts because distributions don't count toward your taxable income in retirement. That can save you money on taxes with proper planning.But it's not a free ride. To receive that benefit, you must pay taxes on contributions to a Roth account today. And that cost may outweigh the benefits in retirement sometimes.Continue reading