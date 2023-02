Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Was Losing Altitude Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) were falling today after the Hawaii-focused airline continued to face pandemic headwinds in its fourth-quarter earnings report, and offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.As a result, the stock was down 12% as of 12:47 p.m. ET on Wednesday.Overall revenue in the quarter rose 3.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, reaching $731 million as the company called out strong domestic demand but noted weakness out of Japan. That result still missed analyst estimates at $733.2 million. Capacity as measured by available seat miles was down 6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Continue reading