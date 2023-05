Why Hawkins Stock Rocketed 11% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Veteran chemical manufacturer Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) had quite a fine Thursday, at least as far as its stock was concerned. Its price leaped almost 11% higher thanks to an encouraging set of quarterly results. That performance blew past that of the S&P 500 index, which crept up a relatively unimpressive 0.9%.After market close on Wednesday, Hawkins unveiled its latest earnings release. The company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 saw it earn just over $228 million in revenue, a figure that was 2% higher year over year and a new all-time high for the company's fourth quarter.Meanwhile net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose 10% to $11.6 million, or $0.55 per share. Continue reading