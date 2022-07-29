|
29.07.2022 18:05:44
Why Haynes International Stock Rallied Over 18% at the Open Today
Shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN), a maker of high-performance alloys, rose dramatically at the open of trading on Friday, gaining just shy of 19% in the first hour or so of the day. Although that gain had cooled by roughly 11a.m. ET, the shares were still higher by a solid 13% or so. The big news was the company's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings update, which hit the market after the close on July 28. The reading was good across the board.On the top line, Haynes' sales increased 11.2% sequentially versus the fiscal second quarter and a huge 47.7% compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Sales in the aerospace market were particularly notable, up 15.2% sequentially and 79.6% year over year. Management noted that aerospace sales are now at roughly 95% of their pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Earnings of $1.24 per share were up 85% year over year.The company's profitability was aided by high utilization rates at its factories, which have a notable amount of fixed costs. Thus, once sales exceed those costs, the money flows disproportionately into earnings because the business' variable costs aren't as material as its fixed costs.Continue reading
