Why HBO Max Is Satisfying Subscribers More Than Any Other Platform

Competition in the streaming industry is fierce, leading companies to prioritize subscriber retention and satisfaction. A recent survey found that Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ: WBD) streamer, HBO Max, has the highest customer satisfaction among all streaming services. Here's why.HBO Max launched in the U.S. in May 2020. Although the platform was initially run by its former parent company, AT&T, WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery transferred ownership to the newly formed company. The platform has grown into a strong rival to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ in just two years. HBO and HBO Max had a combined total of 76.8 million global subscribers in Q1 2022. A report released in June compared the overall user satisfaction of the nine biggest streaming platforms. HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix ranked at the top, suggesting these services had the best-perceived value and content. HBO Max led the way in subscriber satisfaction with 92% of participants very satisfied with the platform, an increase of 2% from 2021.Continue reading