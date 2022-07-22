|
Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) had soared by 14.4% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday. The big jump came after the large hospital operator announced its second-quarter results before the market opened.HCA reported Q2 revenue of $14.8 billion, up from $14.4 billion in the prior-year period. The company posted net income of nearly $1.2 billion, or $3.90 per diluted share. That was down from earnings of $1.45 billion, or $4.36 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.However, HCA beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The average analyst estimate was for revenue of $14.7 billion and earnings of $3.70 per share. Continue reading
