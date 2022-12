Why Healthpeak Properties Leaped 10% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) jumped 10.3% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Driving up shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) was its third-quarter report. Healthpeak Properties posted solid third-quarter results last month. Its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of $0.43 per share were right on the money with analysts' expectations. While adjusted FFO per share declined from $0.44 per share in the prior quarter, they were up from $0.40 per share in the year-ago period. Driving the healthcare REIT's year-over-year increase was improving net operating income (NOI) across its portfolio. Total NOI grew by 5.1% year over year, with faster growth in life sciences properties (5.4%) than in its medical office building portfolio (4.9%). Continue reading