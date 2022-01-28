|
28.01.2022 15:21:06
Why Hecla Mining Fell as Much as 12% This Week
Shares of precious metals miner Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) were lower by as much as 12% at one point this week according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's not a shock given that silver has been in a downtrend recently. At the start of trading on Friday, Jan. 28, the shares were still sitting at the week's lows.Hecla Mining lays claim to being one of the largest silver miners in North America, producing 40% of the precious metal that gets mined in the United States. It has even tied its dividend to the price of silver, increasing the quarterly payment as silver prices rise. Precious metals miners are generally leveraged to the price of the commodities they produce. Once they cover their mining costs, further increases in the price of silver and gold fall pretty quickly to the bottom line. Add in the silver-linked dividend here and Hecla is, perhaps, even more leveraged than most. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hecla Mining Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.01.22
|Why Hecla Mining Fell as Much as 12% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
21.01.22
|Why Hecla Mining Stock Jumped as Much as 16% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
05.11.21
|Hecla Mining (HL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Hecla Mining zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.21