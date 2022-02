Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. By close of trading Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 1.5%.One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.Reporting earnings for fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 this morning, Hecla unfortunately missed analyst targets for Q4 sales and only just met estimates for earnings, reporting $184.1 million in sales and $0.02 in profit per share for the quarter. Nevertheless, 2021 as a whole "was an outstanding year for Hecla," according to CEO Phillips Baker, Jr.," who noted that Hecla "generated record revenues and adjusted EBITDA resulting in the second highest free cash flow in our 130-year history." Continue reading