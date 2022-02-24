|
Why Heico Shares Are Falling Today
Aerospace component manufacturer Heico (NYSE: HEI) (NYSE: HEI.A) reported a mixed quarter, beating on earnings but falling a little flat on revenue. On a day where markets are under pressure and geopolitical concerns could crimp commercial aviation, the results were enough to cause the shares to fall as much as 5%.Heico is a holding company for a number of businesses that make components for aerospace, industrial, and medical products. On Wednesday night, the company reported that fiscal first-quarter net income rose 23% year over year to $86.9 million, or $0.63 per share, on revenue of $490.34 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
