Why Helen of Troy Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) were soaring Thursday after the diversified consumer products company posted better results than expected for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.As of 1:33 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 21%.Helen of Troy, which owns brands such as OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, and PUR, actually posted a decline in sales as many of its products are health-oriented, and it was lapping the peak of the COVID-19 omicron-variant surge. Core net sales fell by 16.2% year over year, and overall revenue was down 16.7% to $484.6 million, but that beat the consensus estimate of $457.7 million. Continue reading