10.03.2023 00:07:33
Why Helen of Troy Stock Sank Deeply on Thursday
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) was the stock that discouraged a thousand investors -- at least -- on Thursday. The consumer goods company saw its share price sink by 9% on the day following major news from its C-suite.After market hours on Wednesday, Helen of Troy announced that its CFO Matt Osberg is resigning; the move will be effective on April 27. The company added that Osberg has accepted another position closer to his family, which is located in Minnesota. It provided no further details.He will be replaced by Brian Grass, the consumer goods specialist's former CFO, who is coming out of retirement to serve on an interim basis. The company said it will immediately launch its search for a more permanent replacement.Continue reading
