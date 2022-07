Why Herbalife Nutrition Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) surged on Tuesday, soaring as much as 17.4%. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 16.8%.The catalyst that sent the maker of weight management and nutrition products higher was a decidedly bullish take by a Wall Street analyst.Jefferies analyst Chris Neamonitis upgraded Herbalife to buy from hold, while maintaining the firm's price target at $26, according to The Fly. That suggests potential upside for investors of roughly 32% compared to the stock's closing price on Monday. Continue reading