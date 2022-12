Why Herbalife Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) were tumbling after the company announced a new convertible debt offering, threatening to dilute investors by as much as 20%.The stock closed down 25.4% as a result.In a press release last night, the nutritional supplement company said it is offering $250 million in convertible notes due 2028.