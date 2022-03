Why Heron Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the small-cap biotech Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) are down by a noteworthy 19.2% as of 2:48 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are cratering today in response to its disappointing 2021 fourth-quarter results.What's the specific culprit behind this hefty sell-off? The lack of commercial momentum for Heron's non-opioid painkiller Zynrelef appears to be the biggest concern for shareholders today. Even though the drug was launched last July, it failed to bring in even $1 million in net revenue for the company in Q4 2021. The drug's unfavorable initial label simply hasn't allowed it to become a viable growth driver as of yet. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading