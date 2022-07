Why Hershey Stock Is Beating the Market So Far in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shareholders are trouncing the market this year. The stock rose 14% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 21% drop in the S&P 500.That rally looks even better when you zoom out a bit, with shares up 26% in the past full year compared to a 12% decline in the wider market. The confectioner is also beating the S&P 500 over the past three years. Hershey's performance can be traced directly to its strong operating performance at a time when many investors are seeking more stability and dividend income.The company's last earnings report illustrated why Wall Street is so bullish on the sweets and snacks business. Organic sales jumped 12% in the quarter than ended in late April, putting Hershey near PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), another outperforming stock.Continue reading