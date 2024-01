Why Hertz Global Stock Popped Today

Shares of Hertz Global (NASDAQ: HTZ) climbed as much as 10.9% early Thursday, then settled to close up 7.5% after the car rental company received a notable analyst upgrade.In a note to clients this morning, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas raised his rating on Hertz stock to overweight from equal weight and increased his per-share price target by $1 to $16 per share. Even after today's pop, Hertz closed Thursday at just under $9 per share.To justify his relative bullishness, Jonas praised Hertz's decision last week to sell around 20,000 electric vehicles from its fleet, representing around a third of its electric fleet. Jonas called Hertz's move at the time "another sign that EV expectations need to be reset downward across the market."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel