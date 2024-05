Why Hertz Stock Is Higher Today

Hertz and BP had grand plans for EVs and charging not long ago. But the rental car giant has lately retreated from its EV ambitions, citing high costs. Image source: BP.Shares of Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ: HTZ) were moving higher on Monday amid a revival of investor interest in the so-called meme stocks that surged earlier this decade.As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Hertz's shares were up about 12.3% from Friday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel