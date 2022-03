Why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) stock roared ahead 10.8% through 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the cloud computing company announced earnings last night that beat Wall Street's earnings estimates with a stick.Heading into its fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) would earn $0.46 per share (adjusted) on sales of $7 billion. As it turned out, HPE only needed $7 billion in sales to earn $0.53 per share -- 15% ahead of expectations.