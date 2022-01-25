|
Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday
On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. By the time trading was done for the day, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock was down 2%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) had fallen 2.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) shares were selling 5.2% lower.And in fact, Hexo seems to have been to blame for much of this.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
