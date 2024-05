Why Hillenbrand Stock Is Down Big Today

Diversified manufacturer Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) grew revenue and topped earnings expectations in its most recent quarter but warned of a slowdown up ahead. Investors are forward looking, sending the company's stock down 14% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.Hillenbrand is perhaps best known as the parent of casket-maker Batesville, but the company also has a large plastics and molding technology unit that makes industrial products for a range of end markets.The company earned $0.76 per share in the quarter, a penny above the consensus estimate, despite revenue that came in about $25 million short of expectations at $785.3 million. Revenue was up 14% year over year, including acquisitions, though organic revenue was down 5% due to lower volumes in its molding business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel