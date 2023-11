Why Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Tanked on Monday

An earnings release that featured declines in headline numbers, plus a pricey asset buy, led investors to sell out of travel stock Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV). The company's share price took a more than 8% hit on Monday, a notably worse performance than the 0.2% gain of the S&P 500 index.The more impactful of the two events was that asset buy, specifically Hilton Grand Vacations ' deal to acquire peer company Bluegreen Vacations Holding (NYSE: BVH). The total value of the purchase is roughly $1.5 billion, which includes debt assumption. The deal will be paid for entirely in cash. That $1.5 billion is a big chunk of change. It also shakes out to $75 per Bluegreen share, which is more than double its Friday closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel