|
06.11.2023 23:14:51
Why Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Tanked on Monday
An earnings release that featured declines in headline numbers, plus a pricey asset buy, led investors to sell out of travel stock Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV). The company's share price took a more than 8% hit on Monday, a notably worse performance than the 0.2% gain of the S&P 500 index.The more impactful of the two events was that asset buy, specifically Hilton Grand Vacations' deal to acquire peer company Bluegreen Vacations Holding (NYSE: BVH). The total value of the purchase is roughly $1.5 billion, which includes debt assumption. The deal will be paid for entirely in cash. That $1.5 billion is a big chunk of change. It also shakes out to $75 per Bluegreen share, which is more than double its Friday closing price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!