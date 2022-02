Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) were tumbling this morning after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results. While both revenue and earnings outpaced Wall Street's expectations, investors may have focused their attention on management's 2022 guidance. The tech stock was down by 10.7% as of 12:18 p.m. ET. The fabless semiconductor company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.85, up from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter, and above analysts' consensus estimate of $0.82 per share. Himax's revenue in the fourth quarter was $451.9 million, up 64% year over year, and outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $450.3 million. Continue reading