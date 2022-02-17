|
17.02.2022 18:45:04
Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today
Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) were tumbling this morning after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results. While both revenue and earnings outpaced Wall Street's expectations, investors may have focused their attention on management's 2022 guidance. The tech stock was down by 10.7% as of 12:18 p.m. ET. The fabless semiconductor company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.85, up from $0.20 in the year-ago quarter, and above analysts' consensus estimate of $0.82 per share. Himax's revenue in the fourth quarter was $451.9 million, up 64% year over year, and outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $450.3 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Himax Technologies IncShs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
17.02.22
|Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today (MotleyFool)
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Himax Technologies öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Himax Technologies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.21
|Himax Technologies, inc (HIMX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Himax Technologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Himax Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.21
|Himax Technologies, inc (HIMX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
04.08.21
|Why Shares of Himax Technologies Fell 17.9% In July (MotleyFool)