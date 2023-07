Why Holley Shares Are Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Holley (NYSE: HLLY) soared as much as 32% on Tuesday after the stock received a pair of upgrades from Wall Street. It has been a difficult year for the automotive aftermarket specialist, but analysts appear to believe the worst is finally behind it.As of 11:34 a.m. ET, the stock was up 22%.Holley is an auto parts manufacturer that specializes in modifications and other products for car enthusiasts who like to customize their vehicles. It is a niche market but can be quite lucrative, and Holley is a relatively large player.Continue reading