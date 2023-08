Why Holley Stock Is Up Today

Automotive aftermarket specialist Holley (NYSE: HLLY) got another boost from Wall Street on Monday, and the shares are revving up as a result. Holley stock gained 12% on growing hope that the worst is finally in the rearview mirror.Holley is an auto parts manufacturer that caters to car enthusiasts, offering a range of products that allow owners to customize and modify their vehicles. It is a niche market, but Holley is a relatively large player in that market.But for the most of the last year, Holley shares have been in the slow lane. The stock fell dramatically in July 2022 after the company released disappointing results and cut guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel